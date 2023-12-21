Independent TV
Moment football thug punches pub security guard caught on camera
This is the moment a football thug punches a pub security guard resulting in him being jailed and banned from matches for six years.
Calum Adams, along with his sister Daisy and her former partner Oliver Treagus are all seen throwing punches outside a pub in Brighton on 15 March this year.
The trio had earlier been refused entry to the pub near the station where Crystal Palace supporters had been drinking before their evening match.
Earlier, Calum, 28 , of Brighton, had his match day ticket cancelled after being verbally abusive to Palace supporters and police near the pub.
He has now been jailed for six months and banned from football matches for six years.
His sister was sentenced to an 18-month community order and a £200 fine.
Treagus of North Chailey was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work as part of an 18-month community order. He must also pay a £200 fine, and a four-year Football Banning Order was imposed.
02:09