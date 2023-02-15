Russian and Ukrainian football teams brawl after checking into same hotel

A fight broke out between Russian and Ukrainian footballers after the teams were checked into the same hotel in Turkey.

Footage shows a brawl between Russian Shinnik Yaroslavl FC players and Ukrainian FC Minaj at the Royal Seginus hotel in Antalya.

In a statement, FC Minaj said the fight occurred out due to “the disgraceful behavior of the football players of the Russian team towards the hotel employees.”

The Ukrainian side said allegations in Russian media that Minaj players forced Shinnik players to sing the Ukraine national anthem and “beat the players in the lift” was a “delusion.”

Sign up for our newsletters.