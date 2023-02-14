Ford cutting one-fifth of its UK workforce in European overhaul

Ford has announced that it is cutting one-fifth of its workforce in the UK as part of a European overhaul.

Around 1,300 workers are being made redundant in Britain as the company looks to reinvent its brand.

It is part of a wider cull across its European business, where a total of around 3,800 jobs will be axed.

The car giant is looking to change its focus to a smaller range of electric vehicles as part of the changes.

This video explains the plan that will play out over the next three years.

