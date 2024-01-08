Fort Worth emergency services surround hotel after explosion

Emergency services surrounded the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday (8 January) after a “major incident.”

Fort Worth Fire Department urged people to avoid the downtown area as it worked with multiple other emergency responders on the incident.

Police echoed the fire department’s calls for bystanders to stay away from the hotel and said loved ones could reunite at Sundance Square.

Footage showed debris scattered close by the hotel, which is in the “Waggoner Building” on Houston Street dating back to 1920.