Trump bizarrely claims Puerto Ricans kiss him every time he sees them

Donald Trump has claimed that when he sees somebody from Puerto Rico they "give him a hug and a kiss" as he responded to the fallout from a comedian's racist joke about the island at his Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News on Tuesday, 29 October, the former president responded to the outrage after Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

The remarks spurred a furious response from the Puerto Rican community both in the US territory and across the nation.

Trump said he had "no idea" who Hinchcliffe was and claimed: "Puerto Ricans love me because I was the president that stood up for them more than any president."