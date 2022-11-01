Gavin Newsom accuses Fox News of ‘creating culture’ that led to Paul Pelosi attack

California's governor says he partly blames Fox News for fanning the flames of anger toward Nancy Pelosi and her husband, leading to the attack at their home.

Speaking to CBS News, Gavin Newsom said networks and social media "amplify" the "sewage" online that dehumanises people, such as Paul Pelosi.

“Now I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News. What he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all this. Of course it is,” he said.

