Dozens of tributes including flowers, teddy bears, candles and written messages were left at a park in the French Alps following the stabbing attack that left four children - including a British girl - and two adults injured.

The area, which has a number of wooden structures for children to play on, was open to the public but empty at 12pm local time.

One of the messages left said: “Love Annecy.”

Police say they have arrested a suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian, following the attack.