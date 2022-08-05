French rescue crews and environmental experts monitored a “lost” beluga whale in the Seine river on Thursday, 4 August.

The beluga, which is far better suited to cold Arctic waters, swam up around 80km (50 miles) north of Paris.

Footage shows the teams working to determine the animal’s health, before deciding on the best course of action.

This is not the first time a whale has found itself in the Seine this year, with an ill orca dying of natural causes in May, and a minke whale spied in the river in June.

