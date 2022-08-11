Southern France wildfire continues to flare as heatwave and drought grips region

A fire that destroyed thousands of hectares of tinder-dry forest in southwest France has flared again amid extreme heat and a fierce drought.

Over 6,000 hectares of pine forest have burned in the so-called Landiras blaze since Tuesday (9 August), forcing the evacuation of around 10,000 people.

The fire had initially destroyed more than 15,000 hectares of pine forest in July.

“The primary objective is to save human lives, so far there have not been any victims,” Martin Guespereau, a Gironde regional official, said.

