The Labour party is "very concerned" about Diane Abbott after alleged remarks made by a Tory donor towards her, shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds said.

Frank Hester said he is “deeply sorry” after reportedly saying in 2019 the MP made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

The chief executive of The Phoenix Partnership (TPP) admitted making “rude” comments but said they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

"We're very concerned about the impact of this on Dianne Abott," Ms Dodds told Sky News on Tuesday, 12 March.