First guests arrive in Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s state funeral

Mourners are arriving for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey today, 19 September.

Members of the royal family and world leaders will be among 2,000 people expected to attend the historic ceremony, which is set to draw millions of TV viewers across the globe.

Public viewing areas set up in London for the funeral procession were full just after 9am.

The service follows the Queen’s four-day lying in state period at Westminster Hall, which ended at 6.30am on Monday, after thousands of people queued to see Her Majesty's coffin.

