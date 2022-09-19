Crowds surge past police to catch glimpse of Queen’s funeral precession

Huge crowds of people ignored police orders to stay on the pavement as they surged forward to try and get a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession today, 19 September.

Footage shows officers asking people to stay away from the road near Hyde Park in London.

Journalist Dylan Hayward, 28, who filmed footage of the crowds, described the scene as “crazy.”

“Nobody listened, which lead to dozens of people racing towards the entrances and climbing over road barriers... It was pretty scary and the police gave up on stopping people almost straight away,” he added.

