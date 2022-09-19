Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen's funeral

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Meghan attended the ceremony alongside other members of the royal family, world leaders, and senior politicians.

The Duchess’ husband, the Duke of Sussex, followed the Queen’s coffin in procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

Around 2,000 people were expected to gather inside the church for the historic funeral, which was set to be watched on television by millions.

Sign up to our newsletters.