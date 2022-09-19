Queen's coffin carried out of Westminster Abbey following funeral service

Soldier’s from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin out of Westminster Abbey following her state funeral on Monday, 19 September.

King Charles III, the Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family walked behind the coffin following the service.

Her Majesty’s coffin will travel in procession from the cathedral to Wellington Arch on Hyde Park Corner.

Following the procession, the coffin will be transferred to the new state hearse to travel to Windsor Castle.

