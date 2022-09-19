Spider spotted crawling across Queen's coffin as procession enters Westminster Abbey

A spider was spotted crawling across a card lying on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Her Majesty’s coffin was carried in procession from Westminster Hall, where she had been lying in state for four days, to the cathedral.

Members of the royal family, including the King, Prince William, and Prince Harry, followed their mother and grandmother’s coffin into Westminster Abbey as she made her ‘final journey.’

Two thousand mourners gathered at the cathedral for the ceremony on Monday.

