King Charles leads royal family into Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeral

King Charles III led the royal family into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, 19 September.

His Majesty followed the Queen's coffin in procession from Westminster Hall to the cathedral, following the late monarch's four days of lying in state.

King Charles was joined by his sons, Princes William and Harry, on the short walk to the ceremony, where 2,000 mourners - including world leaders, senior politicians, and royals - have gathered to attend the funeral.

