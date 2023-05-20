Sunak meets Macron at G7 to discuss small boat crossings

Watch as Rishi Sunak meets French president Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Japan, where the pair will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss their efforts to tackle small boat crossings of the Channel.

But before getting down to business, the prime minister asked Mr Macron about his boxing session.

Mr Sunak and the G7 will also establish a new team to root out and counter Russia and China’s use of economic coercion to influence nations’ decisions.

He will stress the need to coordinate responses to attempts to hold countries to ransom by threatening their economies.

