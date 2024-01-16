Gary Lineker told ‘stand as an MP or shut up’ by GB News contributor in bizarre rant

A GB News contributor told Gary Lineker to “shut up and enjoy his taxpayer-funded salary” in a bizarre rant.

Speaking on the channel, political commentator Alex Armstrong accused the BBC presenter of “crossing the line” with a social media post calling for the expulsion of Israel from international sports competitions.

“Gary, if you want to talk about politics, stand as an MP and get it over with. See if the people want you,” Mr Armstrong said.

“Otherwise, shut up and enjoy your lovely taxpayer-funded salary.”