Sir Gavin Williamson has been accused of telling a senior civil servant to “slit your throat” amid claims that he sent expletive-laden texts to the former Conservative chief whip.

According to a Guardian report, former cabinet minister made the remarks to a Ministry of Defence official, and also told them to “jump out of the window.”

A separate report alleges that Sir Gavin sent allegedly abusive texts to Wendy Morton, accusing her of seeking to “punish” MPs by excluding them from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Sir Gavin “strongly rejects” the allegation from the senior civil servant.

