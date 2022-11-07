Sir Gavin Williamson was “not right” to send allegedly abusive texts to the former Conservative chief whip, Grant Shapps has said.

Texts said to have been sent by Sir Gavin to Wendy Morton were published by the Sunday Times.

The former education secretary allegedly accused Ms Morton, in an expletive-laden series of messages, of seeking to “punish” MPs by excluding them from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“It’s much better to write things which you would not live to regret later... I don’t think he was right to send them,” the business secretary told Sky News.

