Displaced workers in Gaza set up factory making nappies for babies

Workers in Gaza who have been displaced from their homes amid the Israel-Hamas war have set up a factory, hand-making nappies for babies, as supplies continue to run short.

Suhaib Yasin is one of the workers using a sewing machine and fabric offcuts such as cotton to sew the makeshift supplies.

“Even if we find them they’re so expensive, more than 200 shekel”, he says. “We are working to help people and help ourselves.”

Factory founder, Yasser Abu Gharara, claims that the nappies are being sold at cost price to help those who can no longer afford the real thing.