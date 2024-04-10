Pro-Palestine protesters blockade US Senate cafeteria calling for Gaza ceasefire

Watch as pro-Palestine protesters block a US Senate cafeteria as they call for a Gaza ceasefire on Tuesday 9 April.

Dozens of people are seen shouting “Congress and their staff will not eat until Gaza eats” in footage shared by Christians for a Free Palestine on social media.

They also held banners with the messages “send food not bombs” and “break bread not bodies”.

More than 50 protesters were arrested after storming through a Senate office building, causing the cafeteria to be briefly shut down.