‘Little can prepare you’: British doctor describes horror working in Gaza hospital

A British doctor who has been working in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict has described the horrors he witnessed from inside hospitals there.

“At the end of the day, little can prepare you for the scale of the loss of life and the scale of the loss of civilian life that I saw”, Dr Javid, who was working in Nasser hospital for two months told ITV News.

“Four mass casualties in nine days, and then another one – five – and then another one. It’s every day. And you constantly have to adjust and readjust.”