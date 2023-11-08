Gaza ambulance driver describes danger faced by first responders

An ambulance driver in Gaza has detailed the dangers faced by first responders as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Mohammad Abu Msbeh, the director of ambulance and emergency services in the Gaza Strip, recalled how gunfire targeted crews responding to casualties on the street last week.

“Gunfire erupted and came from multiple directions, hitting a paramedic’s chest and the side door of the ambulance,” he explained in a video shared by the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

“Fortunately, the gunfire did not hit the oxygen cylinders, averting a potential explosion.”

Mr Abu Msbeh added that injured drivers and paramedics assisted each other into the ambulance, despite having to cope with injuries and bleeding.