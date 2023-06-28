Nigel Farage was booed as he accepted an award for best news presenter on Tuesday, 27 June.

As the GB News anchor and former UKIP leader made a speech at the TRIC Awards in London, he told the audience to “keep the abuse coming” while being heckled.

“It says a lot more about you than about me,” Mr Farage added.

The 59-year-old beat established broadcasters Susanna Reid and Eamonn Holmes to the award.

Mr Farage has been a presenter for GB News since 2021.