GB News building targeted with spray paint by protesters over ‘lies’

GB News' main studio building was spray-painted in a protest Extinction Rebellion (XR) staged on Monday (18 March) to demand an end to what it called a “torrent of climate lies and disinformation” on the channel.

Activists, who hurled fake oil outside the London building, branded the channel a “puppet TV station” for the fossil fuel industry.

XR said the protest was also highlighting GB News investor Sir Paul Marshall’s links to the fossil fuel industry.

GB News told the PA news agency there would be “no comment” regarding the demonstration.