Labour will ‘clean up Tory mess’ if elected, says Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting vowed Labour will “clean up the Tory mess” if they win the general election, as he referenced lockdown parties at Downing Street.

The shadow health secretary also hit back at the “desperate attack” from the Conservative Party over Sir Keir Starmer’s potential working hours as prime minister.

“It’s a disgrace and the stench of their lies and hypocrisy is even more overwhelming than the vomit they left for Downing Street cleaners, and like those cleaners we’ll clean up the Tories’ mess too if we’re given the chance on Thursday,” he told Sky News.