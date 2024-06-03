Nigel Farage said he felt like he was letting voters down by not standing in the election, as he announced he will stand for parliament in Clacton and lead Reform UK for the next five years.

“I simply couldn’t help feeling that somehow they felt I was letting them down,” he said at a press conference on Monday (3 May).

“I’ve changed my mind. It’s allowed you know, it’s not always a sign of weakness. It could potentially be a sign of strength.

“So I am going to stand in this election. I’ll be launching my candidacy at midday tomorrow in the Essex seaside town of Clacton.”