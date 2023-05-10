George Santos arrested on 13 federal charges

George Santos has been arrested after surrendering himself to authorities at a Long Island federal court on Wednesday morning.

The congressman for New York’s third district, who won his election after a campaign that was littered with lies about his past, was arrested shortly after 9am.

The indictment, which was unsealed on Wednesday, alleges a series of fraudulent schemes resulting in seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

