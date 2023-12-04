Fetterman uses George Santos’s new Cameo service to troll Senator Menendez

Pennsylvania senator John Fetterman took advantage of expelled congressman George Santos’s Cameo service to deliver a message to fellow senator Bob Menendez, who currently faces bribery charges.

“I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice,” Fetterman said in his caption of the selfie-shot Cameo video.

In a lively manner, Santos tells Menendez to stand his ground.

“Don’t get bogged down by all the haters,” Santos says before adding, “Merry Christmas.”

Cameo is a service that allows fans to pay public figures for personalised video messages.