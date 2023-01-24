George Santos ‘surprises’ journalists waiting outside his office with Dunkin’ Donuts

George Santos left a box of Dunkin’ Donuts outside his office upon returning to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, 23 January.

On Monday, the embattled Republican tweeted that he had a “surprise for the ‘journalists’ assigned to stake out side of [his] office.”

The GOP congressman has admitted to making several lies during his run for Congress.

Mr Santos is now officially a member after a long vote to select the GOP’s Speaker of the House and the swearing-in of the 118th Congress.

