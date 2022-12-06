Georgia run-off: Who are Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock?

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former football star turned Republican candidate Herschel Walker go head to head in the Georgia runoff election for the US Senate today, 6 December.

Mr Walker, a former Dallas Cowboys player has been active in state politics for almost a decade. A number of women have come forward with domestic violence allegations against Mr Walker, of which he denies.

Mr Warnock, the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate, was a leading activist in the campaign to expand Medicaid.

