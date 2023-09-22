‘Good samaritans’ help police officers lift flipped car to save trapped driver

A number of ‘good samaritans’ helped police officers lift up a flipped car to save a trapped driver in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Police said Sgt Michael Peterson spotted a speeding motorist and made pursuit. Shortly afterwards, he came across an overturned car and realised it was the same vehicle.

He noticed the driver had been “partially ejected through the sunroof with his upper body and head squeezed in between the vehicle and the roadway,” Lawrenceville Police Department said.

Footage shows the car being lifted with the help of several members of the public, releasing the 19-year-old driver.

“Heroic actions by Lawrenceville police officers and good samaritans saved a driver’s life,” the force wrote, sharing the video.