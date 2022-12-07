German police raid premises of far-right group suspected of planning government coup

Police in Germany arrested 25 people suspected of being part of a violent far-right plot to overthrow the government.

This footage shows officers raiding premises on Wednesday (7 November) as part of a series of searches across the country.

Officials said the Reich Citizens movement was plotting to install a former member of a German royal family as leader of a new radical state.

Federal prosecutors said 22 German citizens were detained on suspicion of “membership in a terrorist organisation,” with the other three accused of supporting it.

A former far-right Alternative For Germany lawmaker was among the arrests.

