Newsagent screams as customer’s 6ft snake slithers over counter

A shopkeeper in Liverpool was left screaming in terror when a woman brought her six-foot-long snake into local newsagents.

Witness Alwyn Maynard was visiting the shop in Tuebrook to buy a bottle of water when the outrageous encounter with the giant reptile made him completely forget his drink.

He watched the lady walk in with the large snake - believed to be a boa constrictor or python - wrapped around her neck before it stretched out and slithered over the counter.

Unsurprisingly, a terrified shop assistant can be heard screaming as she runs away.

