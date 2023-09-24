A 14-year-old girl has met the man she says is responsible for saving her life after she suffered a near-fatal nut allergy attack at school.

Ava, 14, felt her throat begin to swell and she was struggling to breathe when she had an allergic reaction at dance school. Her teacher managed to grab an EpiPen from the Anaphylaxis Medical Kitt at her school and gave her the injection, which undoubtedly saved Ava’s life.

The kit is the brainchild of severe nut allergy sufferer Zak, whom Ava met for the first time on Vanessa Felt’s TalkTV show.

Ava said: “He is incredible, I don’t have the words to describe it.”