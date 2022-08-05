Royal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu temple

The Royal Mint has celebrated the launch of their new gold bar, the Ganesh bar, by gifting one to a newly-built Hindu temple in Oldham.

Shree Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Greater Manchester was presented with a Lakshmi bar and a new Ganesh bar, both of which come from an Indian-inspired series.

The temple opened its doors to the community for the first time on Thursday, 4 August, with the sacred Murti Pratishta ceremony followed by the first unveiling of the deities in the altar.

