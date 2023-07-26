This is the heartwarming moment a good Samaritan gives water to a thirsty after the devastating wildfires left a Turkish forest in ashes.

The lizard is seen lapping up the water from the bottle provided. The video has been shared by the General Directorate of Forestry, Turkey.

In a caption they said: “He who is merciful finds mercy. Before you act in a way that will cause a fire in the forest, let this image come to your mind. One of our heroes, Şevket Kaya, quenched the thirst of our friend he found at the fire site in Manisa.”