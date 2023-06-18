Michael Gove has revealed whether he thinks Shaun Bailey and Ben Mallet should keep their resignation honours following new Partygate footage surfacing.

The levelling-up secretary defended the controversial duo during an appearance on Sophy Ridge's Sky News programme.

"The decision to confer honours on people was one that was made by Boris Johnson as an outgoing prime minister. Outgoing prime ministers have that right", he said.

"Whether or not they should is a matter of legitimate public debate, but they do at the moment."