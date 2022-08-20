Michael Gove has backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Tory leader, accusing Liz Truss of taking a “holiday from reality” with her tax plans.

Gove has suggested that Truss’ proposals would put “the stock options of FTSE 100 executives” before the nation’s poorest.

The former Cabinet minister said he does not expect to return to frontbench politics, as he backed the ‘underdog’ in the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10.

