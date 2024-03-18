Colourful flour covers Greek town for 200-year-old carnival celebrations

Greek people celebrated "Clean Monday" on 18 March by throwing coloured flour at each other.

The celebrations, also known as "Pure Monday", mark the end of carnival season and the start of Lent.

It is a period of spiritual purification in preparation for the solemnity of Orthodox Easter.

Observers also fly kites, which have been an essential part of celebrations in the country for over a century.

Evidence of Easter-season kite-flying in Europe has been found by scholars to go as far back as the 17th century.