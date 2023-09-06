Roads on Greek island of Skiathos turn to rushing rivers after intense rainfall

Fierce rainstorms battered the Greek island of Skiathos on Tuesday 5 September, triggering flooding and channelling thigh-high torrents through town streets.

Olivera Draia, a tourist visiting the island, filmed the water submerging the roads and rushing towards the harbour of Skiathos city at around 5:15pm local time.

Police banned traffic on Skiathos following the intense rainfall.

Meanwhile, authorities said one man was killed in Volos - on the Greek mainland - when a wall buckled and fell on him, while another man was reported missing, believed to have been swept away by floodwaters.