A large wildfire burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts.

In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread toward the coast on the island’s central-eastern side on Saturday 22 July.

More than 3,500 locals and holidaymakers have been evacuated by land and sea to safety, with more evacuations expected from three villages on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported, according to Greek authorities.