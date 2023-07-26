A mother has told of her family’s “terrifying” experience fleeing fire-ravaged Rhodes.

Clare and James Gorick and their sons Harry, 13, and Wilfie, 10, landed at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday night (25 July) after they were forced to fly home just hours after arriving at a villa in Kalathos.

“There was smoke everywhere, ash everywhere, and then we heard sirens and police shouting for us to get out,” Ms Gorick explained.

“You could just see the fire coming towards us. Lots of locals were really upset. There were lots of tears, people crying as they were driving off.”