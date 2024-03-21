Four Greenpeace activists have pleaded not guilty to causing criminal damage to the roof of Rishi Sunak’s constituency home during an anti-oil protest last year.

Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, Michael Grant, 64, and Alexandra Wilson, 32, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 21 March over the demonstration which saw banners draped over the prime minister’s house in Kirby Sigston, near Northallerton, on 3 August.

Mathieu Soete, 38, appeared via videolink for the hearing.

A banner with the message “Rishi Sunak - oil profits or our future?” was held up outside the building.