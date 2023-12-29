Independent TV
Climate activists smear paint over Gucci Christmas tree in Milan
Climate activists targeted a Gucci-sponsored Christmas tree in a shopping mall in Milan, Italy, smearing it with orange paint.
The group of activists called ‘Last Generation’ (Ultima Generazione) posted a video of the tree being covered on Friday, 29 December.
They announced it was part of a “repair fund” campaign, asking the government to issue a fund of €20 billion to repair the damage caused by climate change.
In explaining why targeted Gucci tree, they called it “a symbol of a lifestyle that is totally unsustainable,“ adding: “A company with sales of €10 billion per year that donates €1 million in charity [initiatives] and at the same time continues to fuel a system of luxury and consumerism that is decreeing our death sentence.
