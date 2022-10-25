Dramatic footage shows deadly shootout between San Diego police and armed man

San Diego police officers fatally shot a man after he opened fire on them outside a taco shop on 18 October.

Body-worn footage released on Friday, 28 October, shows Derrick Weatherspoon, 33, firing a handgun at police officers before they return fire.

Shots continue as Mr Weatherspoon falls to the ground.

It took four minutes for officers to approach Mr Weatherspoon as he was still holding a gun in his right hand, police said in the video.

Officers and paramedics then provided Mr Weatherspoon with medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

