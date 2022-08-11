A judge in Texas has blocked the release of information regarding the state police response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

Travis County Judge Catherine A. Mauzy ruled on August 10 that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is allowed to withhold the records.

Fox News reports that Senator Roland Gutierrez had requested to see any documents related to the shooting on 24 May, and any training manuals.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.