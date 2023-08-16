This is the moment US representative Gwen Moore mistakenly introduces Joe Biden at a Milwaukee factory.

Moore introduced the US president at the Milwaukee Ingeteam factory, but he was nowhere to be seen.

Introducing Biden, Moore states: “Join me in welcoming a really good friend of mine, someone who really loves our community.”

After a 10-second wait, there is still no sign of the president.

Moore states: “Uh oh, I am a little underwhelmed aren’t you all? I think I messed up.”