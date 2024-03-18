Independent TV
Unicef chief: Haiti’s horrific situation like scene from Mad Max
Haiti's "horrific situation" is "like a scene out of Mad Max", Unicef's executive director has said.
The country is in chaos after armed gang members freed thousands of prisoners, burned government buildings, and forced the prime minister to resign after he fled the country to seek help.
Dozens of people are dead and many are facing dwindling supplies of food and water.
"[Gangs have] basically taken over the capital, they've taken over the airport. What that means for people is that we can't get aid in... Many people there are suffering from serious hunger and malnutrition," Catherine Russell told CBS News.
